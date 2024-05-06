Mims Davies MP 'thrilled' to marshall day 2 of Mid Sussex Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This unique sell-out mixed terrain running event takes place over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

This brilliant event started on Friday in the lovely East Grinstead with a 10-mile race. On Sunday we moved over to Haywards Heath for the second 10-mile race.

Today is the final day where this marathon will be finishing in Burgess Hill with a 10K race.

Mims Davies MP with fellow marshals for Mid Sussex Marathon 2024.

The very best of luck to all the runners!

Mims Davies MP said: "I had a brilliant morning on day 2 of the Mid Sussex Marathon 2024 in Haywards Heath with my Marshall buddies.

"Great work from all the clubs, runners and volunteers as always for creating such a fun event.

"Thanks to Nice Work events company, Haywards Heath Harriers Athletics Club, all the other local clubs and runners who made this another fantastic day for our London 2012 legacy event with the mini mile very busy too.