Mind Shop in Bexhill unveils festive window display as part of national competition to support mental health.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas, Mind Shop in Bexhill is proud to participate in a national Christmas window display competition, calling on the local community to enjoy its festive display and support better mental health.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The window competition, open to all Mind charity shops across the country, is designed to encourage high street goers into store and to raise awareness for the need for mental health support this Christmas. For many, the holidays shine a light on the loss of loved ones or personal struggles and the community in Bexhill can help by sparking essential conversations, giving people the strength to reach out, or by shopping or donating to raise funds for Mind. Together these efforts can ensure no one has to face another holiday season alone.

A single bag of donated items is worth around £30, and even more if the donor adds Gift Aid. These donations fund critical services like Mind’s helplines and help create vital resources that guide people through difficult conversations, reach out to loved ones, or seek support for themselves. For those looking to shop, Mind’s stores offer a range of unique, high-quality items—from books and clothing to homeware and accessories—that make for thoughtful gifts with a meaningful impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina, Shop Manager at Mind Shop in Bexhill, said, “We’re thrilled to be part of this competition and bring some Christmas magic to Bexhill. We invite everyone to come see it, find unique holiday gifts, and support a cause that truly matters. Every purchase and donation helps fund Mind’s essential services.”

Support line: 0300 102 1234. We're open 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday (except bank holidays)

Mind’s While There’s Still Time campaign reminds us that Christmas can be particularly challenging for many. With every donation, Mind can continue its life-changing work, providing hope and resources to those in need. Those who cannot shop or donate in store, can support Mind at mind.org.uk/whiletheresstilltime.

For more information about donating to or volunteering at Bexhill Mind shop, please contact [email protected] or 01424 222 461.