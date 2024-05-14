Mini Crowfest coming this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowborough Town Council is excited to announce ‘Mini CrowFest,’ a one-day version of the original Crowfest that took place in 2022. The event will take place on 13th July 2024, from 1pm to 9pm, (the children and stall holders’ area will close at 6pm) at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground and will be completely free to attend.

Mini Crowfest will be a great community event!

As well as plenty of live music, the festival will incorporate the council’s usual Summer Fair activities such as market stalls, food and drink outlets, entertainment, and live performances.

The top field at Goldsmiths will be transformed with a large stage which will host a wide range of live local music. There will also be a smaller stage for our local DJ’s to perform as well as run workshops where people can learn some basic DJ skills.

Mini Crowfest takes place this July in Crowborough

New this time around is that there will be an art gallery where The Beacon Academy and Crowborough Arts will display their artwork. The children’s area on the bottom field will have activities such garden games and inflatables. There will also be a mini-Fairground onsite. At the bottom field you will also find the ECO Hub, with a range of ECO friendly information and activities for people to enjoy including beat the goalie’ competition.

There will be several different food outlets, and two bars on site. The main bar will be run by Gun Brewery Taproom and the second bar will be The Little Langton Bar, which is a transformed horse box.