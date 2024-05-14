Mini Crowfest coming this July
Mini Crowfest will be a great community event!
As well as plenty of live music, the festival will incorporate the council’s usual Summer Fair activities such as market stalls, food and drink outlets, entertainment, and live performances.
The top field at Goldsmiths will be transformed with a large stage which will host a wide range of live local music. There will also be a smaller stage for our local DJ’s to perform as well as run workshops where people can learn some basic DJ skills.
New this time around is that there will be an art gallery where The Beacon Academy and Crowborough Arts will display their artwork. The children’s area on the bottom field will have activities such garden games and inflatables. There will also be a mini-Fairground onsite. At the bottom field you will also find the ECO Hub, with a range of ECO friendly information and activities for people to enjoy including beat the goalie’ competition.
There will be several different food outlets, and two bars on site. The main bar will be run by Gun Brewery Taproom and the second bar will be The Little Langton Bar, which is a transformed horse box.
Whether you come for live music, stall browsing or just soaking up the festival atmosphere, Mini-CrowFest will have plenty to keep everyone amused and entertained.