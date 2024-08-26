Miss Hastings 1066 Charity Dog Show set to wag tails for a cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards-on-sea is set to come alive with wagging tails and cheerful barks as Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans, hosts a special charity dog show in support of Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, September 7, promises to be a fun-filled day for dog lovers and families alike.

Running from 12noon to 3.30pm, the dog show will feature a variety of entertaining rounds that celebrate our four-legged friends. The categories include: Cutest Puppy, Golden Oldie, Junior Handler, Fancy Dress, Best Rescue, Most Like Their Owner, Loveliest Lady, Fabulous Fella, and the highly anticipated Best In Show. With a wide range of contests, there’s something for every pooch to enjoy.

Entries are just £2 per dog per category, making it an affordable way to participate in a worthy cause. All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“This dog show is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together for a day of fun while raising much-needed funds for two incredible causes. Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish do vital work, and I’m thrilled to be able to support them in this way,” said Evans.

The event will take place at the picturesque Old Bathing Pool site, offering a scenic backdrop for a day out with the family. Whether you’re a proud dog owner entering your pet into one of the categories or simply a spectator, there will be plenty to enjoy.

The community is encouraged to come along, enjoy the festivities, and show support for these important causes. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day out in Hastings while contributing to life-saving research and initiatives.

Don’t miss out on what promises to be a pawsitively fantastic day!