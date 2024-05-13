Miss Hastings 2024 hosts Pub Quiz Fundraiser for Warming Up The Homeless Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming gesture of community spirit and charity, Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans, is set to host a lively pub quiz fundraiser for the local charity, Warming Up The Homeless. This event promises to be a fun-filled evening for a worthy cause, bringing together residents of Hastings for a night of trivia and bingo!

Taking place at The North Star in St Leonards on 1st June, the event is anticipated to draw people in from across the town to support the initiative. Miss Hastings, known for her dedication to local causes, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Homelessness is an issue close to my heart, and I believe it's crucial for our community to come together and support those in need, especially during these challenging times. I'm extremely grateful to Grant at The North Star pub, for all of his support. The work he and his team do to support local causes is phenomenal."

The North Star launched a 'Stay Safe - Stay Warm' project, collecting donations and providing warm beverages to those in need. Warming Up the Homeless is now the establishment's official charity partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warming up the Homeless is an award-winning, registered frontline charity supporting homeless people on the South East Coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and surrounding areas. The charity has been operating since 2015, acting as a conduit between the raw edge of homelessness and statutory agencies: providing daily outreach support, food banks and welfare advocacy. With the number of homeless individuals on the rise, the charity's work has become increasingly vital.

Miss Hastings 2024, Danielle Evans

All proceeds will be going directly to Warming Up The Homeless. Additionally, donations of essential items such as warm clothing, blankets, and toiletries will be gratefully accepted at the event.

For more information on WUTH: wuth.org/