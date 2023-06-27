MND Family Fun Day at Broadwater Green on Sunday July 9

MND Family Fun Day takes place n Sunday July 9 on Broadwater Green at 12pm. On four wheels there will be classic, military vehicles and modern and vintage fire engines. There will also be traditional children’s games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, tea-cup ride, face painting, hair braiding and artisan craft stalls.

A tombola will be run with some fantastic prizes to take away on the day including a superb hamper and lots of ‘smellies’ as well as bottles of wine, gifts and chocolates. Other artisan stallholders will be there offering a range of home-made items from candles & chrystals, cat portraits, food and cupcakes.

A Lucky Dip with a difference will be there to see who can find a bottle of wine among bottles of water and an innovative Treasure Hunt for the children will challenge their power of perception.

There will be a delicious choice of food and refreshments, including The Broadwater Pub with beer, wine or soft drinks. We have a mobile Barista and an ice cream van too.

Izzy, previous winner at the dog show

All money raised will be used by MNDA West Sussex South Branch to help those people living with MND and their families and to fund vital research to help find a cure.

Lots of lovely things to buy