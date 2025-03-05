Monstrous mayhem arrives in West Sussex with outrageous all-new driving experiences
The new Monster Truck experiences at Blacklands Farm vary greatly in what they offer thrill seekers, ranging from car crushing to a passenger ride, and can now be booked through driving experience provider TrackDays.co.uk.
Leading the charge is the Ultimate Monster Truck Car Crush Experience, a must-do experience for any monster truck lover.
It starts by tackling an off-road course before moving up a gear in Black Ice, the ideal vehicle to master ahead of driving Grizzly, the weapon of choice that lets drivers actually drive over, and crush, other cars.
Dan Jones, operations manager at Trackdays.co.uk, said: “Driving a monster truck and crushing cars is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It really is one of our most extreme packages and, perhaps ironically, is available in the quiet surroundings of rural West Sussex!”
Following hot-on-its-heels at the venue near East Grinstead is a Maxi Monster Truck Driving Experience which has been called ‘the biggest and best Monster Truck experience package’ by Trackdays.
No surprise as it includes driving two monster trucks and two 4x4 vehicles, including Grizzly, meaning there’s more than enough action for any die hard off-roader.
Additionally, those wanting to mix it up can choose the unique Little and Large Monster Truck Driving experience. As the name suggests, it includes driving the awesome Grizzly, plus at the other end of the spectrum, a rear-wheel-drive Gladiator rally kart.
Last but by no means least of the four new experiences is the Monster Truck Passenger Ride. This is a passenger ride unlike any other, especially when it involves climbing a ladder to get in the truck.
Dan added: “The four new packages at Blacklands Farm cover the whole spectrum for monster truck fans. After all, why be content watching these gigantic machines when you can actually drive them.”
Meanwhile, those who prefer driving on mud rather than asphalt can opt for the Off Road Challenge 2 for 1 experience that includes driving buggies, quads and karts, plus enjoying a delicious pub lunch - all available to book at a discounted offer for a limited time until 31st March.
For more information about Trackdays.co.uk, and its monster truck experiences, visit trackdays.co.uk