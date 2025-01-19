Monthly book sale and cafe at St Peter's Church, Ifield Rd, West Green
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calling all bookworms and avid readers ...
Our first book sale of the year takes place on Saturday 1st February, 9.30am-12.30pm, then on the first Saturday of each month afterwards.
St Peter's Church, West Green, has been running its monthly book sale for over 30 years now. It was started to raise funds for the upkeep of the church, and over the years has become a popular resource for local readers.
Thanks to kind donations from people, we have hundreds of books for sale, hardbacks and paperbacks, from just 50p, + DVDs & CDs.
After browsing you can also enjoy our cafe; filter coffee, homemade cake, and plenty of chat!