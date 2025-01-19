Monthly book sale and cafe at St Peter's Church, Ifield Rd, West Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all bookworms and avid readers ...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our first book sale of the year takes place on Saturday 1st February, 9.30am-12.30pm, then on the first Saturday of each month afterwards.

St Peter's Church, West Green, has been running its monthly book sale for over 30 years now. It was started to raise funds for the upkeep of the church, and over the years has become a popular resource for local readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to kind donations from people, we have hundreds of books for sale, hardbacks and paperbacks, from just 50p, + DVDs & CDs.

After browsing you can also enjoy our cafe; filter coffee, homemade cake, and plenty of chat!