Monthly book sale and cafe at St Peter's Church, Ifield Rd, West Green

By June Kennard
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all bookworms and avid readers ...

Our first book sale of the year takes place on Saturday 1st February, 9.30am-12.30pm, then on the first Saturday of each month afterwards.

St Peter's Church, West Green, has been running its monthly book sale for over 30 years now. It was started to raise funds for the upkeep of the church, and over the years has become a popular resource for local readers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thanks to kind donations from people, we have hundreds of books for sale, hardbacks and paperbacks, from just 50p, + DVDs & CDs.

After browsing you can also enjoy our cafe; filter coffee, homemade cake, and plenty of chat!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice