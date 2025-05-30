Moonlight Walk 2025: ticket sales close on June 9th

Ticket sales for the annual sponsored St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk end on Monday June 9th.

Stride out under the sunset and return under the stars on Saturday June 14th at 8pm for the annual St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk 2025.

St Wilfrid’s are very excited to be inviting the local community onto this walk, and are delighted to be offering exclusive stops throughout the walk such as:

Turning the Chichester College field into an event village full of refreshments and live entertainment

Visit the candlelit Guildhall at Priory Park with an in -memory reflection area

Illuminating Bishop's Palace Gardens in a unique way, especially for this trail

Moonlight Walkers with Wilf the Owl

2025 is an exciting year, as our generous local sponsor has returned and is matching every donation, up to the amount of £50,000. That means if our amazing walkers raise a total of £50,000, it will turn into £100,000! Money fundraised will go towards our expert end-of-life care at St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

By getting involved and fundraising, you’ll be helping St Wilfrid’s continue to provide excellent palliative and end-of-life care to local people in need. There are multiple ways that you can get involved such as:

Walk the walk! Join us on the start line at 8pm where you can set off on your 5 or 10-mile walk in memory of your loved ones.

If you can’t make June 14th, then why not take on your own walk during the month of June! You can take on the 5 or 10-mile routes, or you can create your own special walk. Volunteer to support the event on Saturday June 14th and help make the 2025 Moonlight Walk one to remember.

Adults tickets are £18 and child tickets are £12. Under 4s can attend for free. You can sign up online at stwh.co.uk/moonlight or by calling 01243 755184. Ticket sales will end on June 9th, and you can also sign up on the night (capacity depending).

Moonlight Walkers at the event

If you’ve taken part previously, St Wilfrid’s are asking you to bring t-shirts from previous years, to help be more sustainable and reduce costs for the Hospice. All walkers will still receive a unique keepsake to mark their participation in the 2025 event!

Sign up today at stwh.co.uk/moonlight

The Moonlight Walk is proudly sponsored by Henry Adams.