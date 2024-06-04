Morris dancing fun at Worthing Festival

By Martin FrostContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:24 BST
Sompting Village Morris will be adding their own special magic to the opening of this year’s Worthing Festival on Saturday, June 8.

Listen out for the bells, music and colour from 10.30am through till around 3pm for the mass procession on the pier.

For more details checkout somptingvillagemorris on facebook, or www.somptingvillagemorris.org.uk