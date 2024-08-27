Mortain Place open day this weekend

Mortain Place.

Come and have a look around our beautiful home...

On Saturday, August 31, Mortain Place is opening the doors of it's beautiful home for an open day, and everyone is welcome!

Show rounds will take place in the home from 10am - 4pm with tea, coffee and home made sweet treats available, and the opportunity to ask questions about care for yourself or a loved one in a calm and caring environment.

Go and have a look at what is on the menu, and what life enrichment activties are on offer!

To find out more, call 01323 645150. Mortain Place, 93 Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, BN23 6JF.