Mo's Memory Cafe in Worthing helps those with dementia

With over 15,000 people in West Sussex living with dementia Mo’s Memory Café is a welcome project to help support individuals who have memory issues and their carers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every two weeks GoodOaks Homecare opens their doors to Mo’s Memory café – in memory of Moreen Drew who lived in Worthing and passed away with dementia in 2006.

Moreen’s daughter Rebecca Drew say” My Mum would have loved the Café she was such a chatty lady but as dementia took hold she lost her confidence which meant that she spent much of the time indoors. 20 years ago less was known about the importance of maintaining social ties – that’s why this initiative is so important”

The Community café is a safe space where people can share experiences and take time to relax. Caring for someone with dementia can be challenging and a emotionally demanding experience, often involving changes in the relationship dynamic, increased responsibility, and the need to adapt to the person's evolving needs.

Everyone at Mo's joins in the fun !

Mo’s Cafe offers a chance to meet with other local people who understand their situation, and it helps to reduce isolation, and gain access to information and support.

Mo’s has three main areas

The Community room where clients can enjoy free refreshments music and a small library it is a place can sit and chat in an informal environment,

The games room has proved a great success – visitors can play Darts, Bagatelle or putt a few golf balls in the indoor putting green

Mo's Memory Cafes a lovely community resource

The Spa room

In the spa room Steph our footcare professional offers professional footcare. Proper foot care is crucial for individuals with dementia to maintain their comfort and mobility, and it can also help prevent falls and injuries.

Also in the Spa Room hair stylist Sarah offers trims and cuts.

Both Steph and Sarah have supported people with Dementia for many years.

Mo’s Memory Café is open from 11am – 1pm every other Wednesday at GoodOaks Homecare 72 Newland Road Worthing BN11 1LB

For more information please call 01903 629270