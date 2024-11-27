Mothers Union members mark Global Day in Eastbourne

As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence which is from 25th November to 10th December Mothers' Union members invite you to our Global Day Service at 11.30am on Saturday 30th November in the All Saints' Church Hall, Grange Road, Eastbourne.

Refreshments available from 11am. There will be a retiring collection for the East Sussex Refuges.

At 12.40pm we will assemble and walk to Bankers' Corner in Terminus Road to have our Silence for 'No more 1 in 3' at 1.03pm. Please disperse home from here or come back and have further refreshments and your own packed lunch in the Hall till 2pm.