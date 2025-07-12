MOVE IT dance event comes to Good Food Festival 2025

The world’s biggest dance event, MOVE IT Dance Academy, is making its way to the Good Food Festival 2025 this August, bringing rhythm, fun, and family-friendly vibes to Goodwood Racecourse. With a lineup of beginner-friendly dance sessions and an electrifying silent disco alongside all the fabulous food stalls, live kitchen demonstrations, masterclasses, live music and so much more, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for foodies and families alike.

MOVE IT Dance Academy is dedicated to spreading the joy of dance, and its presence will add a fresh twist to the Good Food Festival’s exciting programme. Visitors can join a variety of workshops, including hip-hop, commercial, and musical theatre classes, led by talented instructors. No prior dance experience is needed to participate, visitors just need to bring their energy and best moves!

Featured Dance Classes in the MOVE IT Tent:

Hip Hop with Tia Denton (Friday 15 August at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm): Founder of Empowered Movement, Tia Denton will lead an engaging, high-energy session that celebrates movement, builds confidence, and lets everyone master foundational hip-hop choreography in just 45 minutes.

Commercial Classes by At Your Beat (Saturday 16 August at 11am, 1pm and 3pm): A class created to inspire and energise, At Your Beat Dance Studio invites both beginners and more experienced dancers to immerse themselves in a fun and dynamic commercial dance style.

Musical Theatre with At Your Beat (Sunday 17 August at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm): Perfect for those who love performance and flair, this session promises to teach participants new moves while building confidence in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Another new exciting highlight of the event is a series of free drop-in silent discos, a feel-good festival experience where participants can dance to their favourite tracks while wearing headphones. Both child-friendly and adult sessions will run throughout the weekend, giving everyone the chance to hit the dancefloor.

A Food Festival Like Never Before

This year, the Good Food Festival is turning up the volume with even more family fun, interactive workshops, and top-tier foodie talent. Attendees can expect daily sessions dedicated to cooking with kids, live music, arts and crafts, and street food from award-winning vendors. The stunning grounds of Goodwood Racecourse will also play host to some of the UK’s most beloved culinary talent, including Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, Greg Rutherford, Becky Excell, Marcus Bean, and more.

Whether you’re a dance enthusiast, a food lover, or simply looking for an extraordinarily fun family outing, the Good Food Festival 2025 is the ultimate summer destination.

Tickets, dates and times for the MOVE IT Dance Academy workshops are now available on the Good Food Festival website at: MOVE IT Dance Academy - Good Food Shows. Workshops are priced at £5 plus a standard admission ticket.