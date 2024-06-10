Mr. Men Little Miss Reimagined - innovative and imaginative new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helm Gallery, Brighton’s largest contemporary gallery, is honoured to announce Mr. Men Little Miss Reimagined, a group exhibition reimagining the iconic children's book series through the lens of contemporary art. The exhibition, which is open to the public between June 7 and July 21 will see this amazing collaboration with official Mr. Men Little Miss brought to the heart of the city. During this time, Helm will showcase a selection of exclusive original works, prints and merchandise, playfully reimagining the Hargreaves family's world-famous characters and imagery across an eclectic mix of never before seen artwork. Helm’s expansive exhibition hall will be completely taken over for six weeks, with artworks from six exciting contemporary artists from the UK, France and Armenia. The work will range from paintings to pencil drawings, hand-gilded glass to AI compositions, with limited-edition prints and merchandise created especially for the event.

Clients can pick up t-shirts, tote bags, hoodies, and even limited edition wall clocks on their visit to Helm - all of which will feature the specially designed artwork. In conjunction with the exhibition, internationally acclaimed artist Will Blood will be creating a public art mural in the lanes, which can be watched live.

Mirroring the brand’s everlasting, international appeal, the artists involved represent a broad spectrum of talent, each expressing their love and relationship to the series through their own unique style. The exhibition is the ultimate love-letter to a series whose enduring popularity has spanned generations, and introduced millions of children across the world to literature and art. Adam Hargreaves himself will be attending the exhibition and offering members of the public the incredible opportunity to receive an original drawing by the renowned illustrator, created in front of them, especially for the show.

In Adam Hargreaves' words: Welcome to the Mr Men and Little Miss exhibition at the Helm Gallery.I have been writing and illustrating Mr Men and Little Miss books for 35 years and yet it is something that I never imagined I would be doing before my father's death in 1988.As odd as it may sound, I had to learn to draw my father's characters as, even though I had inherited my father's drawing ability, his and my styles were quite different. They still are, although drawing Mr Men and Little Miss comes as naturally to me now as painting landscapes; maybe more so given the practice I've had! Interestingly, drawing Mr Men and Little Miss has concentrated and improved my ability to draw no end.Creating new books, even after so long and after more than 160 completed, still gives me huge pleasure, fun and satisfaction, but not only this; it also gives me a constant connection to the memory of my father and the extraordinary legacy that he left.I hope you enjoy this exhibition and all the new and varied versions of the Mr Men and Little Miss that the artists have produced here.Hargreaves2024

The artists involved include Will Blood, Rory McQueen, Euan Roberts, Pablo Dalas and Alex May Hughes. There will be several accompanying events throughout the duration of the exhibition:

June 22, 10.30am-12pm - Euan Roberts - kids painting workshop £15 per ticket. Meet the artist and create a little print to take home along with a communal drawing/painting table. June 29/30 - Will Blood - event is still TBC but we will be releasing a limited edition Mr Men. Silkscreen print. July 6 2-4pm - Sketches with Adam Hargreaves £45 a ticket - Meet the author and leave with your very own original sketch of your chosen Mr Men character.