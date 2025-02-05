Multi award-winning comedian and podcaster Rob Auton comes to Hastings with his hit show

See Rob Auton at Hastings White Rock on Saturday 29 March 2025

★★★★★“You’ll laugh a lot, you’ll smile a lot and, mark my words, you’ll want to see him again” Bruce Dessau, Beyond The Joke

★★★★“Like a sunbeam from heaven in human form, Auton is a constant delight.” Mark Wareham, The Mail On Sunday

★★★★“Makes beautifully funny theatrical shows which are a genuine delight… You will walk out feeling transformed. And fully alive.” Claire Smith, The Scotsman

Rob Auton - The Eyes Open and Shut Show

★★★★“Beautifully crafted; just like Auton’s comedy… his act is well honed, and his ease is infectious… Watching, you’d struggle not be swept up in the charm of it all” Isobel Lewis, The Independent

★★★★“Heartfelt but packs some very big laughs… This is a finely crafted show, with great callbacks, and his last routine – delivered with passion – acts as a reminder that we all here for the human experience.” Veronica Lee, The Arts Desk

Following his second consecutive British Podcast Award win and a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this year, multi award-winning comedian, podcaster, and writer Rob Auton (Starstruck, The End of the F***ing World, Miracle Workers) is set to embark on his biggest tour yet with The Eyes Open and Shut Show in the New Year.

The news coincides with Rob announcing that his first stand-up comedy special The Time Show will be released this Sunday 15th December at 11am on Turtle Canyon Comedy’s YouTube, here. Recorded at the Tom Thumb Theatre in Margate – one of the smallest theatres in the world – the special is directed by Stuart Laws (James Acaster: Hecklers Welcome, Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control) and is produced by Turtle Canyon and Plosive.

Rob Auton

With over 39 performances nationwide, The Eyes Open and Shut Show tour kicks off with a week-long run at London’s Soho Theatre Main House on 27th January and culminates at Leeds’ City Varieties Musical Hall on 3rd May. Through his trademark acclaimed unique humour and perspective, Rob will explore the nature of our approach to the world through our eyes - both open and shut - interweaving guided meditations with evocative imagery. Examining how language shapes our perception in these states, Rob seamlessly transforms the everyday into the extraordinary, leading audiences to “walk out feeling transformed. And fully alive” (The Scotsman).

Further praise for Rob

“A genuine original…Poetical, philosophical, humane, completely charming and funny to boot” Paul Fleckney, The Guardian

“Poetic, pithy and profound piece about what makes us human” Bruce Dessau, Evening Standard

“an unexpected delight…makes laughter out of wonder” Claire Smith, The Scotsman

“Funny, moving and relentlessly uplifting” Gayle Anderson, The Herald

“He romantically seeks wonder and amazement in the everyday…an engaging, thoughtful show” Steve Bennett, Chortle

“a tender and twinkling hour” Brian Logan, The Guardian

“Another funny, beautiful show from the Fringe’s comedian laureate” British Comedy Guide

“We need him” Kate Copstick, The Scotsman

“Funny, baffling and deeply moving” Tristram Fane Saunders, Telegraph

“Charming, eccentric and uplifting, Auton is a talent to watch.” Alice Jones, The Independent

“He is entirely compelling to watch…I’m not entirely sure what it is but it’s great and it wallops you in the belly” Daniel Kitson

“Brilliant.” Stewart Lee

“combining stand-up, spoken word and the sort of emotional insight you don’t think you’ll get from a comedy show…you can bet he’ll turn out something unexpected” Zoe Paskett, Evening Standard