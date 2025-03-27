Mums go free at Sussex Past heritage sites this Mother’s Day
This special offer is a way to say thank you and provide a memorable day out at some of Sussex’s most treasured heritage sites.
Visitors can explore Lewes Castle & Museum, where breathtaking views await from the top of the Norman castle, or stroll through the tranquil gardens of Michelham Priory House & Gardens near Hailsham.
At Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens near Chichester, guests can admire Britain’s largest collection of Roman mosaics, while The Priest House & Gardens in West Hoathly offers a charming step back in time within its 15th-century timber-framed walls.
As a charity dedicated to protecting and preserving Sussex’s rich history, Sussex Past works to ensure the region’s heritage remains accessible for all to enjoy. By maintaining and caring for these important sites, the charity provides engaging experiences for visitors while safeguarding the stories of Sussex for future generations.
The offer applies when mums are accompanied by a paying guest, and no advance booking is required.
Guests who choose to Gift Aid their admission will also enjoy 12 months of free return visits, further supporting the charity’s vital conservation work.
For more information, visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk/mums-go-free-this-mothers-day/