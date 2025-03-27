Mums go free at Sussex Past heritage sites this Mother’s Day

Sussex Past is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering free entry for mums, grandmas, and female role models at its historic sites on Sunday 30th March.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special offer is a way to say thank you and provide a memorable day out at some of Sussex’s most treasured heritage sites.

Visitors can explore Lewes Castle & Museum, where breathtaking views await from the top of the Norman castle, or stroll through the tranquil gardens of Michelham Priory House & Gardens near Hailsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens near Chichester, guests can admire Britain’s largest collection of Roman mosaics, while The Priest House & Gardens in West Hoathly offers a charming step back in time within its 15th-century timber-framed walls.

Take mum to the top of Lewes Castle for panoramic views of the South Downs

As a charity dedicated to protecting and preserving Sussex’s rich history, Sussex Past works to ensure the region’s heritage remains accessible for all to enjoy. By maintaining and caring for these important sites, the charity provides engaging experiences for visitors while safeguarding the stories of Sussex for future generations.

The offer applies when mums are accompanied by a paying guest, and no advance booking is required.

Guests who choose to Gift Aid their admission will also enjoy 12 months of free return visits, further supporting the charity’s vital conservation work.

For more information, visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk/mums-go-free-this-mothers-day/