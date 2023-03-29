Edit Account-Sign Out
Murder, mystery and mayhem in Shoreham– a forensic fundraiser for 4Sight Vision Support

4Sight Vision Support (4SVS) is inviting everyone to put on their deerstalkers and take part in a fun Murder Mystery Evening this April. The event will raise funds to help the charity’s work supporting blind and sight impaired residents of all ages across West Sussex.

By Cathy ClarkContributor
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
All the cast present in ‘Fete’ attire.
Hosted by the Goring Region Occasional Players Ensemble, it promises to be an evening of intrigue, drama, speculation and of course good food.

The Murder Mystery Evening will take place on Friday April 21 at 7.30pm at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kings Walk, Shoreham-by-Sea.

The tickets priced at £15pp include a fish and chip meal, or a vegetarian option.

The Goring Region Occasional Players Ensemble is a small amateur dramatics company based in Worthing.

They write their own material and the play for the evening is entitled Murder: A Fete Worse Than Death.

As the plot develops, clues are disclosed enabling an astute observer to work out who committed the murder, what their motive was, and how they did it. At the end of the evening the audience has an opportunity to question the characters if further information is required, before declaring their solution. There is a prize for coming up with the right solution (or closest to it!).

Tickets for the evening must be booked by Monday April 17. For booking details and further information please visit 4sight.org.uk/murder-mystery-23/ or call the Fundraising Team on 01243 828555 or email [email protected]

