Murder Mystery at Little Common

One of several amateur venues in the Bexhill area, and the home of the Little Common & Bexhill Players in the Little Common Community Centre, the theatre has had a difficult time in the last few years which have seen more than one production being cancelled at the last moment owing to the effects of the epidemic. Members of NODA, the National Operatic and Dramatic Association supporting amateur societies all over the country, the Players have always strived to put on three productions every year and are grateful for the continuing support of their audiences who enjoy variety shows, family pantomimes, murder mysteries and the occasional play.