Murder Mystery at Little Common
News from the Shepherd’s Theatre
One of several amateur venues in the Bexhill area, and the home of the Little Common & Bexhill Players in the Little Common Community Centre, the theatre has had a difficult time in the last few years which have seen more than one production being cancelled at the last moment owing to the effects of the epidemic. Members of NODA, the National Operatic and Dramatic Association supporting amateur societies all over the country, the Players have always strived to put on three productions every year and are grateful for the continuing support of their audiences who enjoy variety shows, family pantomimes, murder mysteries and the occasional play.
The next production (14th/15th/16th September) will be a murder mystery entitled AN EYE FOR AN EYE, the action taking place during a company meeting in a pod on the London Eye. The audience who will be working in teams, having witnessed the victim’s demise, will then have the opportunity to interrogate the suspects and try to work out who dunnit. The winning team will receive an award.
In order to raise some much needed funds which will all go towards future productions, the Players will be running a Quiz evening with ploughman’s supper on 13th October (ring Margaret 07815 182189 or 01424 222801).
Follow us on our new website www.littlecommonbexhillplayers.co.uk