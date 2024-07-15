Murder Mystery Supper or a tasty pie at Hailsham Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year Hailsham Festival has pulled out all the stops to celebrate its 18th birthday by presenting a rich showcase of professional and amateur talent.

Among all the diverse events planned, an old favourite has returned, while another is a new and rather tasty one.

Due to the success of the murder mystery nights, this year the Festival has chosen the King's Head, Lower Horsebridge, BN27 4DL as the venue for "Murder Mystery Supper - Carry On Meets Christie".

Following a murder in a sleepy little Cornish town during 1930, the police have drawn a blank on apprehending the villain, so guests will be invited to solve a dastardly but hilarious murder over supper and a few drinks.

Date: September 19. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: £22.50 each including meal.

Two days earlier, on September 17, at The Laurel, 1 George Street, BN27 1AD, Ian Dowding, the chef synonymous with the Banoffi Pie, will talk about this and his other adventures from 3pm onwards.

Ian has worked in the restaurant business for more than 50 years. After several jobs in small restaurants, he moved to East Sussex to take up the position of head chef a a newly opened restaurant called The Hungry Monk.

He remained there for 20 years, and during that time, a dessert was created which was christened Banoffi Pie by the proprietor Nigel MacKenzie. It has since become known all around the world.

Ian went on to open his own restaurant, Quincys, in 1988 in Seaford, and in 2000 he sold it, but continued his cooking career as a freelance chef and consultant. He also taught cookery evening classes at Sussex Downs College and worked on several TV programmes.

Tickets: £5 each. Only 28 are now available.

For further information about all the events planned by Hailsham Festival, visit www.hailshamfestival.co.uk or phone 07899 996192.