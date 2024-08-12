Murder Mystery: Who killed the pop star?

Murder Mystery tickets now available! 🔎 Come and put your detective skills to the test to find out who dun it!
Lavant Players are bringing to you a Murder Mystery for one night only!
Bring your detective skills and the rest of the scooby gang to figure who dun it! Nibbles will be provided with a bar available to purchase refreshments.
Click on the link below to get your tickets! ⬇️
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.