`Murder,Margaret And Me` by Phillip Meeks, Stables Theatre & Arts Centre, Hastings Saturday, May 17 Directed by Aisling Teodorrescu

I have an aversion, in general, to what seems like a modern fixation on using famous names in the arts, politics or sport to create if not imaginary events, fictitious conversations which may or may not do justice to the people concerned. Even if you were present, with the passage of time the accuracy upon reflection may be, diminished.

However, this play is superior in language, construction and characterisation. Ably directed by Aisling Teodorrescu with great attention to detail. Whilst it would work almost as well if conventionally staged with the audience in the auditorium, this venue is very adaptable both in the ethos and team skills. Frank Jenks and his team added additional platforms to the stage to enable a central checkerboard area for the performers with a rear entrance accommodating eighty persons.

The basic premise is a period of meetings between Margaret Rutherford and Agatha Christie with the addition of a third actress, in the form of the fictitious Miss Marple. Everyone`s response when first hearing of a dramatic work will be naturally different. I was wary for the aforementioned reasons. Agatha Christie seems always, to be an author who endures in popularity and endless adaptions of her books.

One response is to think her subject matter is limiting and I wonder if she could have tackled other subjects with equal success. However, the old adage, to `stick to what you know` (and that which has proved successful) is a valid path to remain on.

Bertie Hustwayte,Venetia Sanders and Kaye Gabriel.

I have never wavered in my admiration for Margaret Rutherford. I would truly have relished the opportunity to see a stage performance, where I suspect she would have been so much in command. Film and television whilst a miracle of recent times can enhance and or diminish a performance and the performer is subject to the skills or otherwise of the editor and compositor. As a small child once we had television, it was black and white and nonetheless enjoyed.

I well remember being engrossed by her performance in what was a Norman Wisdom film essentially, entitled `Trouble In Store` where she played a hilarious, resourceful shoplifter with style and aplomb. Timing and ability evident in every scene. Even then you sensed greatness.

This play has many threads and is inventive in having Miss Marple as one of the characters, although brought to life beautifully and convincingly by Kaye Gabriel, initially this is dramatic licence but so well done was this that it becomes the private cerebral conversations we all have when perhaps prophesying what a conversation might sound like or recalling one. Miss Marple was therefore like a hologram in effect.

Mention should be made of the wonderful period costuming in the expert hands of Gill Jenks. The current fashion for setting or dressing in the wrong period which oft `jars` with myself but hope remains undiminished that it will be fairly fleeting, and then with the vagaries of fashion, will be treated with perhaps some disdain in the future. It is one thing to dress three ladies well, but these three actresses also know how to wear the clothes, which requires good posture both standing and when seated. Delightful props assisted them with typewriter and notably beautiful china and a cake.

We learn a great deal about the private figures and I am open minded as to it`s core accuracy as I simply do not know, for I can only say what I heard.

I have occasionally pondered that arguably, it might be better for books not to be filmed as one that has left an almost indelible impression on the reader is not just a memory of the written word but pictures, almost photographic and created maybe as individual images are not seen in the same way by any other reader.

However, the medias of film and television are voracious in their appetites for material and the financial considerations inevitably lean towards a ready audience for viewing a favourite book. One problem which is highlighted and superbly explored in this play is the spectrum of potential conflict between the author, understandably protective of their work and the directors and producers of the film, probably or possibly a combination of professional pride and or instinct to control the process there being so many factors and considerations involved. It transpires inevitably that Agatha Christie`s vision of Miss Marple will not coincide with that of Margaret Rutherford.

Only the ladies concerned, wholly, comprehend, what they go through in bringing to fruition their creations. Agatha Christie, as portrayed looks constantly for material which is perhaps obvious. In this portrayal she develops a double manipulation of Margaret Rutherford. A rather, shallow attempt at friendship but with the focus on influencing Margaret in the interpretation of the role.

Margaret is vulnerable but is too intelligent not to discern the veiled attack on her integrity. It then gets worse as she uses Margaret to look for material for a future work, the probing brings barely buried and raw memories to the surface for, both ladies. I am not relating the details for I hope you may seek out future productions of this play. Another delight is the vocabulary and conversational language of all three characters. It is refreshing as it sounds, wholly authentic for the ladies concerned.

There is a certain dichotomy in the staging of this. The intimacy of the setting drew us in, especially in one when the background sound of conversations made us feel as if were eavesdropping on the afternoon tea conversation. Well done on this and the sound effects throughout, pitched at the right level by Aimee Beaumont and Dave Rowland. Oh. for the days when good manners meant people had sensitivity that the sound level of their conversation did not impact on nearby diners, apparently not a consideration nowadays!

Last but by no means least, emphatically not, Bertie Hustwayte added superbly to her long list of acting creations as Agatha Christie, with clear diction, a new voice and vocal delivery with many facets of the character, as written for this play. It was really thoughtful and measured so we were able to absorb a great deal.

An actress new to me Venetia Saunders bravely took on bringing Margaret Rutherford back to life. Wisely she did not attempt an impersonation which almost certainly might have materialised as a caricature. In my estimation from small boy to now, she was and remains a great artist. Physically Venetia is of the right stature. In this play we see `Peggy` which may be a true representation of the private woman as distinct from the enduring persona where in every appearance she lit up the screen and I am sure it would have been the same on screen.

All credit to all concerned

As ever, just my thoughts. It was a very interesting evening. I just wish we could have joined in the tea especially the gooseberry conserve.

Terence Hattemore