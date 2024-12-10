Museum dedicates exhibition to 'the Gilbert White of Bognor'

An exhibition dedicated to the work of Bognor naturalist Henry Leopold Foster Guermonprez is to open at the Portsmouth Natural History Museum 100 years after his death.

The 'Guermonprez's Legacy' exhibition will showcase over 100,000 specimens he collected in his lifetime (1858-1924). The collection provides a snapshot of flora and fauna found in West Sussex over a period of 40 years. This includes insects, plants, molluscs, marine invertebrates, taxidermy, birds’ nests and fossils. Since its transfer to Portsmouth Museum in the 1970s from Bognor Regis, where he lived, Guermonprez's collection has remained the biggest.

Guermonprez was well known in his lifetime through his weekly newspaper column, ‘Selborne Notes’ in The West Sussex Gazette from 1906–1924, which reflected his diverse interest in Natural History. His work is still being used by researchers and biologists today.

Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: "This exhibition includes some of the most fascinating pieces of natural history from the early 1900s. Having the items on display in our gallery will allow more people to see them and inspire a deeper love of nature. That his work is still being used today shows just how important his legacy is."

Recent projects funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Headley Trust have enabled work to catalogue, rehouse and rediscover this extraordinary collection.

On Thursday 30 January, Christine Taylor, curator of Natural History at the museum, which also features a popular butterfly house, will be giving a talk about the work of HLF Guermonprez and how his legacy lives on. It is from 7pm until 8pm and costs £2.50.

The exhibition is open from 14 December 2024 - 31 December 2025, every Tuesday to Sunday 10am until 5pm. Last entry is 4.30pm to the museum and 4pm to the butterfly house.

For more information, visit portsmouthnaturalhistory.co.uk