Music at Chichester Cathedral this autumn
A season of concerts
From candlelit classics to choral masterpieces, the Cathedral’s autumn programme offers something for every listener. Highlights include:
- Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert (27 September), performed by Phoenix Big Band and Brighton16
- The Four Seasons & Lark Ascending (3 October), performed by London Concertante
- The Sixteen (4 October), returning with their acclaimed Choral Pilgrimage
- Gala Concert with Sir John Rutter (11 October) – now sold out, featuring the beloved composer himself
- Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform a programme of music by JS Bach, Sibelius, Suk and Respighi (22 October)
- A candlelit performance of the music Luther Vandross opens November (1 November)
- The Chichester Singers perform Elgar's epic, The Apostles (15 November)
- A Night at the Opera (22 November), another candlelit evening of vocal splendour from London Concertante
- G4 Christmas (28 November), beginning the Christmas season with their signature harmonies
Lunchtime Concerts
For those seeking a more informal musical experience, the Cathedral’s free Lunchtime Concerts are a perfect fit. Held most Tuesdays at 1.10pm, these relaxed performances invite you to bring your lunch, take a seat, and enjoy a varied programme of music in the stunning surroundings of the Nave. This season features a mix of soloists, ensembles and student performers, including renowned pianist Margaret Fingerhut. No booking is required - just turn up and enjoy.
The heartbeat of worship: Choral Evensong
Choral Evensong remains the quiet, steady heartbeat of the Cathedral’s musical life. Held most evenings at 5.30pm and on Sundays at 3.00pm, these services offer a moment of reflection and beauty, led by the Cathedral Choir.
This season’s repertoire includes works by Byrd, Tallis, Stanford, Palestrina, and Thomas Weelkes - whose music echoes through the very building he once served. Whether you’re a seasoned listener or a curious newcomer, Evensong is a gentle invitation to experience sacred music in its natural home.
Securing the future of Cathedral music
As part of its 950th anniversary celebrations, Chichester Cathedral has launched a bold initiative to safeguard its musical heritage for generations to come. Thanks to the generosity of three anonymous donors and one foundation, a match-funding pledge of £950,000 has been made - doubling every donation received this year.
This campaign supports the Cathedral’s Platinum Endowment Trust for Music, which aims to raise £5 million to ensure long-term financial stability for:
- Choral services and education
- Organ scholarships
- Free concerts and outreach programmes
This match-funding opportunity presents a transformative moment to bridge the gap and protect a tradition that has flourished since 1075.
As the Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, puts it:
“Cathedral music is more than an ancient tradition—it is a living, breathing part of our shared heritage and a wonderful gift to hand on to future generations.”