Music at Chichester Cathedral this autumn

As the leaves turn and the days grow shorter, Chichester Cathedral continues to resonate with music that uplifts, inspires and connects. This autumn, the Cathedral’s musical calendar is bursting with concerts, services and special events that celebrate its 950-year legacy - and look boldly to the future.

A season of concerts

From candlelit classics to choral masterpieces, the Cathedral’s autumn programme offers something for every listener. Highlights include:

London Concertante performing Vivaldi's Four Seasons and The Lark Ascending

Lunchtime Concerts

For those seeking a more informal musical experience, the Cathedral’s free Lunchtime Concerts are a perfect fit. Held most Tuesdays at 1.10pm, these relaxed performances invite you to bring your lunch, take a seat, and enjoy a varied programme of music in the stunning surroundings of the Nave. This season features a mix of soloists, ensembles and student performers, including renowned pianist Margaret Fingerhut. No booking is required - just turn up and enjoy.

The heartbeat of worship: Choral Evensong

Choral Evensong remains the quiet, steady heartbeat of the Cathedral’s musical life. Held most evenings at 5.30pm and on Sundays at 3.00pm, these services offer a moment of reflection and beauty, led by the Cathedral Choir.

This season’s repertoire includes works by Byrd, Tallis, Stanford, Palestrina, and Thomas Weelkes - whose music echoes through the very building he once served. Whether you’re a seasoned listener or a curious newcomer, Evensong is a gentle invitation to experience sacred music in its natural home.

Securing the future of Cathedral music

As part of its 950th anniversary celebrations, Chichester Cathedral has launched a bold initiative to safeguard its musical heritage for generations to come. Thanks to the generosity of three anonymous donors and one foundation, a match-funding pledge of £950,000 has been made - doubling every donation received this year.

This campaign supports the Cathedral’s Platinum Endowment Trust for Music, which aims to raise £5 million to ensure long-term financial stability for:

Choral services and education

Organ scholarships

Free concerts and outreach programmes

This match-funding opportunity presents a transformative moment to bridge the gap and protect a tradition that has flourished since 1075.

As the Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, puts it:

“Cathedral music is more than an ancient tradition—it is a living, breathing part of our shared heritage and a wonderful gift to hand on to future generations.”