Music Box Wealden comes to Michelham Priory for three concerts
Music Box Wealden is delighted to visit Michelham Priory in Upper Dicker for three concerts. Ticket holders will also be able to visit the Priory so do come early!
The first on 5th October at 3pm will be a guitar recital with Paul Gregory who returns to present another programme for Music Box in the magical surroundings of the Prior’s Chamber at Michelham Priory.
Followed by Wealden Trio concert on 1st November at 7:30pm. Ravel’s piano trio is a ground breaking work written at the outbreak of World War One, and the trio would like to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth with a performance of this wonderful piece.
Three Sussex musicians come together to form The Wealden Trio, pianist William Hancox, violinist Jonathan Truscott and cellist Rachel Firmager. The programme will also include Fauré’s late Trio in D minor.
The last of Music Box's three concerts will be An Evening at the Opera on 2nd November at 5pm. Experience the drama, pathos and comedy of opera with a selection of arias, duets and ensembles performed by Noa Lachman (soprano), Rebecca Hughes (mezzo), Ben Hancox-Lachman (tenor) and Jozik Kotz (bass).
There will be music by many of the greatest operatic composers, and perhaps a few novelties as well – and the musicians will set everything in context and fill you in on the plots, to make sure you know what’s going on!
Both November concerts will take place at the spectacular Elizabethan Barn at Michelham Priory, with its stunning vaulted, beamed ceiling makes a magnificent venue, so it should be a memorable evening.
Under 18s come free to all Music Box concerts, More information and tickets from https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/events-main-directory/