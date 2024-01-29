Music Box Wealden coming to Battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Composers have always imitated, studied, fallen in love with, and sometimes loathed each other. Distinguished international mezzo-soprano Louise Winter and pianist William Hancox explore these relationships and tensions both in the songs of French and German late romantics and in the golden age of 20th century English song. They illustrate their theme from a fabulous diversity of composers including Clara Schumann, Brahms, Liszt, Wolf, Duparc, Bridge, Berg, Muriel Herbert, Rebecca Clarke, Vaughan Williams, Britten and Madeleine Dring.

The Austrian composer Hugo Wolf worshipped Wagner, but both he and Benjamin Britten were famously rude about Brahms - who notoriously fell asleep while listening to a performance by Liszt. Yet Britten, Brahms and Liszt all shared a desire to revive and popularise the vibrant folk traditions of their countries.

This recital traces some of the network of influences and counter-reactions which linked late 19th century song composers in France and Germany with the rich school of English song which emerged in the 20th, their friendships and their mutual antagonisms, both musical and personal.

Louise Winter

Along the way we’ll perform songs by a wide range of composers from either side of the channel, including Clara Schumann, Brahms, Liszt, Wolf, Duparc, Bridge, Berg, Muriel Herbert, Rebecca Clarke, Vaughan Williams, Britten and Madeleine Dring.

Louise Winter is a locally based mezzo-soprano with a distinguished international career, and artistic director of the Ashburnham English Song Awards. William Hancox is a local pianist of wide experience and founder of the Music Box Wealden project.