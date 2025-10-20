Music for Voices and Viols at Boxgrove Priory

On Sunday 16th November, Cambridge Renaissance Voices return to the glorious acoustic of Boxgrove Priory near Chichester, for a special concert with Fretwork, acclaimed by the London Evening Standard as 'the finest viol consort on the planet'.

Their programme will transport the listener back to the special soundworld of the golden age of English consort music in the 17th century. Viol consorts were central to domestic music-making, in part-songs or madrigals equally suited to string players or singers. A parallel tradition developed in church music, where voices and viols came together in the verse anthem, whose greatest Jacobean exponents included Thomas Weelkes, and Orlando Gibbons whose 400th anniversary is celebrated this year. After the Restoration, the music of Henry Purcell represents in many ways the culmination of this rich tradition. While his anthems straddle the musical styles of the late Renaissance and a more dramatic idiom signalling the early Baroque, Purcell’s viol Fantasias look back to an earlier age, bringing to an old instrumental form a dazzling complexity and musical beauty. x8g3qyt

Cambridge Renaissance Voices have been hailed by Early Music Review for their 'beautifully controlled' singing, showing 'understanding and passion in their performance'. In combination with the peerless viol players of Fretwork, this is a concert not to be missed!

In an early-bird special, all online bookings will be at the discounted price of £20; tickets on the door will be £25. Book now at Music for Voices and Viols, from Dowland to Purcell at Boxgrove Priory event tickets from TicketSource