Musical celebration of Mozart, Handel and Haydn in Worthing

On the afternoon of Sunday 29th June, at 3.00 pm The ANGMERING CHORALE will be joining forces with the much-celebrated WORTHING PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA to present a programme of mainly Choral Music under the baton of DOMINIC GRIER, who is now Musical Director of both Societies.

Worthing Audiences will recognise and appreciate the fine work that Dominic has been doing at the WPO, but many may not know that since January, he has also taken over the reins of The Angmering Chorale, a choral society of some 50 years, historically performing in Arundel, and Angmering, as well as notable performances in London, New York and the Continent.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Requiem will be at the heart of the programme on the 29th featuring, in addition to choir and orchestra, soloists from the Royal Academy of Music which is where Dominic teaches conducting. Well known as a prominent jewel in the Choral Repertoire, the requiem is a deeply emotional piece, moving from ‘uncertainty to hope and reflecting on both the beauty and complexity of life and death’ and of course featuring the heart wrenching yet hauntingly beautiful ‘Lacrimosa’.

Alongside the Requiem, the very exciting ‘TE Deum’ from Mozart’s mentor and friend, Joseph ‘Papa’ Haydn. The interaction of Choral and Orchestral parts sees Haydn at his very best and is a thrilling and lively contrast to the Mozart. Finally, Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest ‘performed at every British Coronation since George 2nd in 1727, features one of the greatest musical ‘intros’ of all times and genres with the’ ebbing and growing’ strings over 22 bars, teasing the audience with expectation, and culminating in the explosive opening acclamation’ Zadok the Priest, and Nathan the Prophet anointed Soloman King’.

Dominic Grier and Angmering Chorale at St. Margaret's Church in April 2025

The orchestra will also be performing Mozart’s Symphony No 31, better known as the ‘Paris’.

Composed when he was just 22 and beginning to gain recognition as an ‘artist to be ranked among the most able composers. The symphony is a popular piece known for its grand triumphant scale and will

be a striking contrast to the Choral pieces.

June 29th promises to be a wonderful afternoon, of the highest quality Choral and Orchestral Music, both the Angmering Chorale and the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra hope to see as many of you there as possible.

Tickets available from Assembly Hall Box Office. 01903 206206 or email: [email protected]