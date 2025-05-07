MXTR artists take to The Great Escape Festival in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MXTR celebrates its boundary-pushing artist roster with a hometown showcase at The Great Escape, spotlighting rising stars Orla Rae and Dred alongside acclaimed headliners Blue Lab Beats and supporting voices Hatter, Lori Asha, and REA.

MXTR, the independent artist accelerator dedicated to launching sustainable music careers through complete creative control, is proud to announce a standout showcase at this year’s Great Escape Festival in Brighton. The event will feature two of the label’s most exciting rising talents, Orla Rae and Dred, alongside Grammy-winning headliners Blue Lab Beats and supporting artists Hatter, Lori Asha, and REA.

This hometown performance marks a significant moment for both MXTR and the Brighton music scene, bringing together a dynamic blend of genres from R&B and soul, to rap and jazz-infused beats.​

Grammy-winning production duo Blue Lab Beats will headline the MXTR showcase. Their recent single, “Wait A While,” featuring Grammy-nominated Amber Navran and rising UK neo-soul artist Farah Audhal, exemplifies their signature blend of jazz, soul, and hip-hop. With multiple MOBO nominations and a rapidly growing international following, Blue Lab Beats continue to push musical boundaries.

Brighton-born singer-songwriter Orla Rae is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most compelling new voices. Her sound fuses R&B, soul, pop, and jazz, drawing inspiration from legends like Stevie Wonder and contemporary icons such as Jazmine Sullivan and Cleo Sol. Known for her intricate harmonies and emotionally resonant lyrics, Orla has supported artists including Sophie Faith and IYAMAH, and recently joined Blue Lab Beats on their EU tour.

Dred is a Brighton-based rapper known for his versatility and compelling storytelling. His music spans from high-energy anthems to introspective narratives, showcasing a wide emotional and sonic range. Dred has performed at notable venues, including the Brighton Dome Studio Theatre, sharing the stage with artists like Mrisi and AVIJÉ.

Brighton legend and self-proclaimed “vibe maker” Hatter will also be joining the stage, alongside R&B siron Lori Asha, and emerging folk singer-songwriter, REA.

The event is free to enter in Jubilee Square, and requires no wristband to join.

Saturday 17th May 2025

6pm-11pm

Jubilee Square, Brighton and Hove, BN1 1GE