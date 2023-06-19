NationalWorldTV
My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre is this Saturday

Its finally arrived – the week for our Summer Fayre, come and join us in raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity this Saturday at Mill Green Business Estate, Hayward's Heath, from 10.00am to 16.00pm.
By Dawn IvesContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

This Saturday, June 24, Mill Green Business Estate will be transformed into a place full of fun and laughter as we are joined by many local businesses who will be selling their local produce, along with a bouncy castle, football display, karate display, Boxing with Billie, face painting, Xbox tournament, exotic animals, sand art, balloon art and much more.So whether you join us for the activities, or a spot of lunch from one of the food vans including fish and chips, coffee vans and an ice cream van, or fancy buying a gift from one of the local companies, a spot of cake, or just an afternoon out, then come along and help us raise money for a worthy a cause.

Admission is free.

My Choice Children's Homes Summer Fayre in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity