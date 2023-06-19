This Saturday, June 24, Mill Green Business Estate will be transformed into a place full of fun and laughter as we are joined by many local businesses who will be selling their local produce, along with a bouncy castle, football display, karate display, Boxing with Billie, face painting, Xbox tournament, exotic animals, sand art, balloon art and much more.So whether you join us for the activities, or a spot of lunch from one of the food vans including fish and chips, coffee vans and an ice cream van, or fancy buying a gift from one of the local companies, a spot of cake, or just an afternoon out, then come along and help us raise money for a worthy a cause.