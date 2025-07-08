My Choice Summer Fayre takes place on Saturday July 12 in Haywards Heath
Saturday 12th of July, My Choice Children's Homes are holding their annual Summer Fayre, this year will be superhero themed, so why not come along and support us in raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
Come along this Saturday to Mill Green Business Estate, Hayward's Heath and join us in our superhero funday, 11am to 3pm.
We have lots of stalls and activities for children, including soft play, ponies, food and drinks, crafts, hand massages, raffle, teddy tombola, nails, dog show, games and so much more.
All proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity who will also be joining us on the day.
Join us on our superhero hunt and meet all our superheroes.