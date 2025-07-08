My Choice Summer Fayre takes place on Saturday July 12 in Haywards Heath

Saturday 12th of July, My Choice Children's Homes are holding their annual Summer Fayre, this year will be superhero themed, so why not come along and support us in raising money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along this Saturday to Mill Green Business Estate, Hayward's Heath and join us in our superhero funday, 11am to 3pm.

We have lots of stalls and activities for children, including soft play, ponies, food and drinks, crafts, hand massages, raffle, teddy tombola, nails, dog show, games and so much more.

All proceeds go to the Fire Fighters Charity who will also be joining us on the day.

Join us on our superhero hunt and meet all our superheroes.