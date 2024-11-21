My Tutu Went AWOL: talk to Chichester Literary Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Literary Society will welcome bass baritone Iestyn Edwards on Wed Dec 4 at 2pm, Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iestyn Edwards is the author of "My Tutu Went Awol."

On the 200th anniversary of the battle of Trafalgar he boarded HMS Victory to sing at a naval supper in the presence of the Queen.

Stacks, a Royal Marines Commando was there on duty. He was also on duty when Iestyn turned up in the middle of the Iraq war on a Combined Services Tour, this time in a tutu!

Visitors welcome. Seasonal refreshments. £8 on the door for non-members.