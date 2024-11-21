My Tutu Went AWOL: talk to Chichester Literary Society
Chichester Literary Society will welcome bass baritone Iestyn Edwards on Wed Dec 4 at 2pm, Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE
Iestyn Edwards is the author of "My Tutu Went Awol."
On the 200th anniversary of the battle of Trafalgar he boarded HMS Victory to sing at a naval supper in the presence of the Queen.
Stacks, a Royal Marines Commando was there on duty. He was also on duty when Iestyn turned up in the middle of the Iraq war on a Combined Services Tour, this time in a tutu!
Visitors welcome. Seasonal refreshments. £8 on the door for non-members.