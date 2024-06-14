National Theatre Live in Harting - Nye on Saturday July 27

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next National Theatre Live showing in Harting will be the hit play “Nye” on Saturday 27th July in the Harting Community Hall.

Michael Sheen plays Nye Bevan in a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS. Confronted with death, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill.

It has had many 5 & 4 Star reviews including ‘Michael Sheen is remarkable’ (New Statesman), ‘A mighty, moving piece of theatre’ (Financial Times).

The doors and bar will open at 7pm. Film starts at 7.30pm. There will one interval when the bar will be open and ice cream sold. Tickets, LIMITED IN NUMBER so please buy in advance, are £12 each. They can be purchased in advance from the Harting Stores or can also be reserved by emailing: [email protected] and paid for on the door. Please note it is 15 certificate by the BBFC for ‘strong language’.

Michael Sheen as Nye