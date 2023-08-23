NYB believes that ballet is for everyone. Aiming to challenge perceptions about what ballet can be, who it is for, All In! is a new strand of NYB activity, which explores how ballet can be taught and choreographed in a more inclusive way. With the first wheelchair user taking part on Strictly Come Dancing this autumn, it has never been more important to explore how ballet can also be taught, choreographed and explored in a more inclusive way.

From Tuesday 29 August until Friday 1 September, in partnership with Parable Dance and South East Dance, NYB will offer an exciting creative project for an inclusive group of young people formed of NYB and Parable dancers. NYB Creative Director Jo Meredith and Parable Dance Co-Founder and Artistic Director Natasha Britton will work with NYB’s Beyond Ballet® choreographers Hannah George and Ross Black to create an inclusive performance supported by NYB ambassador Joe Powell-Main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will culminate on Friday 1 September at 3pm with a sharing of the work created during the project in The Jamie Watton Creation Space at South East Dance. Tickets for the sharing are ‘Pay What You Can’ and are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-in-sharing-performance-tickets-691515540597?aff=oddtdtcreator

All In! in action

NYB will disseminate learnings from All In! through Continuing Professional Development (CPD) sessions for local ballet teachers in Brighton, leading a new wave in Inclusive Ballet Practice.

‘NYB is delighted to be collaborating with Parable Dance on All In! and we can’t wait to be resident at South East Dance for four days exploring with an inclusive group of young dancers how ballet can be choreographed and taught in an inclusive way. The aims of the project are threefold: to allow young dancers the opportunity to explore ballet in an inclusive way; to allow young choreographers the chance to develop their skills as inclusive practitioners; and to share All In! learning with the wider ballet community. We are thrilled that NYB ambassador Joe Powell-Main will be joining us to support the choreographers and explore movement translation with the young dancers’.Jo Meredith, NYB Creative Director