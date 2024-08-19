Nature & climate event at Seven Sisters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Did you know that one in six British wildlife species are at risk of extinction?*

Find out how local communities and organisations are taking positive action to protect and restore nature. Come to this free public meeting on September 3 from 5pm at the Pump Barn, Seven Sisters Country Park visitor centre at Cuckmere Haven.

The nature and climate event at Seven Sisters Country Park near Seaford brings organisations responsible for managing the East Sussex landscape, including South Downs National Park Authority, Natural England and the National Trust, together with businesses working for clean energy and resources, and community groups from across the area.

It will be the first opportunity to hear the findings of the Nature Recovery Climate Action Project. The project has carried out a land study in the villages of East Dean & Friston to identify areas that have the potential to be restored for nature, including road verges, parks and gardens, footpaths and bridleways.

Managing these for nature could aid biodiversity conservation by increasing and joining up habitats, helping wildlife to adapt to climate change.

There will be updates from Natural England, the National Trust and the county ecologist about nature restoration work in the area, plus a presentation from local community energy company OVESCO with tips on how to reduce energy use and bills, and the future of clean energy.

Results from the Nature Recovery Climate Action Project will support local and regional actions to restore nature and prevent biodiversity loss. The Project is led by Climate Friends of East Dean & Friston, one of many residents’ groups who are taking practical action in the area and the organisers of this event.

To reserve a place, please email [email protected]

*State of Nature report 2023