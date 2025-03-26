Nature recovery efforts in Sussex highlighted by the work of Sussex Underwater
Eric, now 76 years old, started diving in the bay when he was 11. He was instrumental in highlighting the damage bottom towed fishing gear was having on this precious ecosystem.
He co- founded Sussex Underwater so that the sea was never out of sight and out of mind again. Sussex Underwater now share incredible films of the recovery they are starting to see in Sussex Bay with over 20 thousand followers on social media, give local talks and work closely with other marine conservation organisations.
Their aim is to make everyone fall in love with the local marine ecosystem and push for trawler bans like this all over the UK.
Friends of the South Downs are pleased to be hosting the team from Sussex Underwater for An Evening Below the Waves, Friday 25th April, 19:30pm at Heene Community Centre, Worthing. Tickets for this event are available via Friends of the South Downs website events page.