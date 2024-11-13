Nature’s pawprint: Goodwood announces theme for kennel design competition at Goodwoof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood is delighted to announce the theme for Barkitecture - Britain’s leading kennel design competition - at Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare next year. A firm favourite amongst visitors and at the heart of the event, Barkitecture will return with a collection of beautiful and intriguing kennels designed by internationally-renowned architects, as they create the perfect space for our canine companions and showcase outstanding craftsmanship.

The theme for next year’s kennel design competition is From Nature; For Nature, with architects turning their talents to creating a unique kennel for our four-legged friends which embraces the great outdoors.

The overarching theme will celebrate the connection dogs have with the natural environment and their appreciation and love for their surroundings. The architects must consider how the kennel would suit an outdoor space or how an urban environment could reflect natural surroundings. The kennel will need to have both comfort and safety at the forefront of the design, as well as focusing on canine wellbeing and considering how best to make use of sustainable and locally sourced materials.

Archi's Travel Trunk by George & James Architects Ltd. Ph. by Jayson Fong

Joining us at the 2024 event, Barkitecture welcomed renowned architects Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects (2022 winners), Conran and Partners, Gianni Botsford Architects (2023 winners), George & James Architects Ltd and Grimshaw Architecture to name a few. The 2024 competition was won by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - as judged by Kevin McCloud and Bill Bailey - with ‘Pet-All’, a kennel that created a sense of calm and tranquillity deemed the best response to the brief ‘Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog’ for canines on the move.

The competition raised £29,200 for Goodwoof’s 2024 charity partner Jai Dog Rescue, as 12 kennels went under the hammer during the Bonhams Auction. Jai Dog Rescue provides a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of stray dogs seeking sanctuary in Thailand. Further details on next year’s charity partner will be announced in the coming months.

The Duke of Richmond, said: “Each year, Barkitecture brings together some of the world’s most renowned architects who turn their skills to designing the most comfortable kennels for our canine companions. I am excited to see the innovative designs on display next year, and perhaps there will be something fitting for our family dachshund, Winston.”

Further details on confirmed architects and concept designs will be announced in the coming months, with all kennels going to auction at Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare in May. Tickets for Goodwoof are now on sale at goodwood.com, with customers able to save £5 per ticket during the early bird window.