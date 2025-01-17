Nearly time to walk the Borde Hill Magnolias in Bloom Trail
Borde Hill boasts an exquisite collection of over 180 stunning magnolia varieties which make up an important part of the Garden’s horticultural legacy.
This trail will provide the perfect opportunity for experienced gardeners and nature enthusiasts alike to discover plantings that span its 130-year history, from TROBI ‘champions’ of the past, including the towering 60ft Magnolia Campbellii with roots back to the early 1900s, to potential ‘champions’ of the future.
Visitors can experience the beauty of Borde Hill’s renowned magnolia collection first hand when the Garden opens for a new season on 15th February.
Self-guided Magnolia Trails are available from Visitor Reception and are included in Garden admission. For an extra charge, groups of 15 people or more can enhance their visit by pre-booking a guided tour with an expert guide.