Neighbours' star Alan Fletcher coming to Hassocks in July

Neighbours actor and Americana musician Alan Fletcher, best known for his role as Dr. Karl Kennedy, is bringing his latest tour to Hassocks in July.

On July 18 he will play at the Mid Sussex Music Hall with a full band.

The Australian entertainer has become a household name after almost 30 years in the same role on Ramsey Street - he is the longest-running character on the soap.

And alongside his commitment to the show he continues to showcase his talent as an all-round entertainer with new music and his latest tour, Alan Fletcher and Special Friends.

Alan Fletcher returns to the UK with his 12th musical tour this July.

His comedic new single, 'For The Love of Lager' was released on June 21 as he prepares to hit the pub with fans all over the UK & Ireland when the tour begins next month.

He said: "I chose this way of life when I was a teenager, I always wanted to be a successful creative and after all these years I still have the same love of what I do and the connection to people.

"For the Love of Lager is a love letter from me as an Aussie beer drinker to others who know what they love and they love what they know. I can't wait to take it on the road and have a laugh with the crowds.

"On tour I love the personal engagement with the fans and meeting them at my gigs is part of the experience. We share the excitement in the build up , I invite fans to tell me which venue they will be coming to via Facebook. I know some fans' birthdays and when they got married. That relationship is special to me."

Alan’s upcoming 19-date tour is set to kick off at The Bedford on July 11, before he heads to the other 18 venues.

He'll end the tour with one of his first UK festival appearances at Kendal Calling alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini and Craig Charles (Aug 3).

Support on all headline shows comes from Riley Catherall.

Alan added: "This time around I have a full band and that's really changing the vibe. We are visiting some exceptional venues and cities.

My wife, Jennifer Hansen, is playing keyboard and I'm looking forward to exploring the UK together once again. When we're not on the motorway we want to go exploring but it will be a squeeze with almost 20 gigs in 24 days.

"The whole band is fantastic and very talented, if there is a problem on tour we fix it together. I feel blessed to be performing and meeting with fans after all these years. The measure for me is the moment you stop enjoying it you just stop. But I can't see that day coming for me."

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early. For tickets and more information about Alan Fletcher's UK tour, visit his official website at https://alanfletchermusic.com.

FULL 2024 UK/IRELAND TOUR DATES:

July 11 - The Bedford, Balham - LondonJuly 12 - The Thimblemill Library, SmethwickJuly 14 - The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co. DublinJuly 16 - Temperance, Leamington Spa (Extra Date Added)July 17 - MK11 Kiln Farm Live Music Venue, Milton KeynesJuly 18 - Mid Sussex Music Hall, HassocksJuly 19 - Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, GorlestonJuly 20 - The Marrs Bar, WorcesterJuly 21 - The Acorn Theatre, PenzanceJuly 23 - Temperance, Leamington Spa (Sold Out)July 24 - The Musician, LeicesterJuly 25 - Wrecking Ball Arts Centre, HullJuly 26 - The Evron Centre, FileyJuly 27 - Cluny 2, NewcastleJuly 29 - The Cavern, LiverpoolJuly 30 - The Blue Lamp, AberdeenAug 1 - Bannermans, EdinburghAug 2 - Òran Mór, GlasgowAug 3 - Kendal Calling, Lowther

ABOUT ALAN FLETCHER:Alan Fletcher is an Australian actor, musician, and entertainer best known for his long-standing role as Dr. Karl Kennedy in the popular, Emmy-nominated television drama, Neighbours. With a career spanning more than four decades, Fletcher has captivated audiences with his talent in both acting and music.

In 2020, Fletcher joined forces with Lachlan Bryan and Damien Cafarella at their Melbourne studio, End of the Road, to realise his passion for Americana and Folk music, resulting in several releases, including the full album The Point, released in 2023.