Nell Gwynn: She was no lemon!

The Archway Theatre, located in The Drive, Horley, Surrey, presents 'Nell Gwynn', written by Jessica Swale and directed by Michael Thonger.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Nell Gwynn is set in the swinging 1660s and begins in the playhouse, in Drury Lane, London. As director Michael Thonger explains, “The play is all about the theatre. It is critical to the story, and much of the play’s impact relies on a clear sense of what it would have been like.

“For the set of this production we thought it would be fitting to take audiences straight back to the Restoration with a replica of an indoor stage of that time. It includes period details such as footlights and sconces for the stage-within-the-stage, boxes on the upper levels for important characters and a large symmetrical layout drawn from pre-Palladian classicism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Fielding (Nell Gwynn) rehearsing for Nell Gwynn (at The Archway Theatre, Horley, Surrey, 24 Sept to 04 Oct 2025)

“With the restoration of the Monarchy in 1660 came a flowering of fashion trends so long suppressed by the puritan Government of Oliver Cromwell,” comments Felicity Westmacott, who created the costumes for this show. “Flirtatious women shed their wide plain collars and now wore low cut bodices with necklines exposing decolletage and most of their shoulders. Flamboyant men adopted long curling wigs and groomed fancy facial hair. The sober doublet of previous years became a short waistcoat above puffed breeches and a full skirted coat with many buttons was a step change in mens fashion, the the long time forerunner of what became the frock coat and much later our modern suit jacket.”

However, adds Felicity, the lower classes could not afford the new clothes and fabrics of their masters. “But they emulated all that they could within their means. Actors and of course the new lady-actresses led working people with fantastical fashions on the stage.”

This play contains themes of a sexual nature.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Michael Thonger has been performing at the Archway since 2021. Over the past couple of years you may have seen him in What You Will, Wild and Much Ado About Nothing. He has a predilection for historical theatre, particularly works from the 16th, 17th and 19th centuries.

This is Michael’s first time directing for the Archway, although he has directed for various groups throughout Surrey. His last production as director was 2023’s The Tempest with Pitchy Breath Theatre Company.

PERFORMANCES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7:45pm: Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th September; and Tuesday 30th September to Saturday 4th October 2025;

plus a matinee performance at 2:00pm on Saturday 27th September.

FURTHER INFORMATION AND TICKETS

More information, as well as tickets, can be obtained via The Archway’s website: www.archwaytheatre.co.uk.

Tickets: £13.50 (non-members); £11.50 (members).

ABOUT THE ARCHWAY THEATRE

The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for over 70 years been surprising and delighting local residents and visitors with high quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics, through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes, to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar, where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances.

The ten main house productions per year run for ten nights each. In addition, there is a studio space for smaller-scale shows and the Youth Workshop and Young Adults group offer fantastic opportunities for the young people of the area to experience the thrill of putting on live theatre.