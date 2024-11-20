New accessible door opening at Polegate Community Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Polegate Community Association are proud to announce the installation of a new user-friendly automatic door at the Polegate Community Centre, made possible by 18 months of local fundraising efforts and donations.

The door, installed in October, facilitates accessibility for everyone especially individuals with mobility challenges, parents with pushchairs, and delivery personnel.

On Saturday 30th November the Mayor of Polegate has kindly offered to show his appreciation of the hard work the fundraisers have done by formally opening the new door just before the start of our Christmas Fair.

Polegate Community Association is a fully not-for-profit charity which actively promotes the wellbeing of the community. We receive no funding from any authorities, but do, from time to time, seek grant funding for major projects.

The next planned project involves replacing the community centre's flat roofs with insulated ones, enabling the installation of solar panels to reduce energy costs and contribute surplus energy to the grid.

We hope you can come along and join us on Saturday 30th November at 9.45am for the opening of the new door before the Christmas fair starts.