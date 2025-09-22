New Art Trail for Easter 2026

The trail is the brainchild of Jackie Matthews, a Chichester-based entrepreneur who retired in 2023 after selling her company, Co Prom Ltd, which she and her husband ran successfully for nearly four decades.

Jackie explains her inspiration: “My mother and sister were both gifted artists, and after their passing in 2023 and 2024, I felt drawn to explore art myself. Since picking up a paintbrush again, I’ve fallen in love with painting – even having one of my pieces chosen for the Say it with Flowers exhibition at The Oxmarket in June 2025. Seeing how exhibitions are organised inspired me to launch the Easter Art Trail. Not everyone seeks out galleries, but most people enjoy visiting local cafés – so this trail gives artists the chance to reach a wider audience in everyday spaces.”

As well as celebrating local creativity, the trail has a charitable mission. Jackie has partnered with Dementia Support at Sage House, pledging a share of the proceeds to the charity. In return, the organisation will help promote the event.

Participating cafés will benefit from increased visibility, with the trail promoted across social media, flyers, signage, and a printed trail map. Artists will also share their work online, creating an organic buzz and drawing in both locals and visitors.

The exhibition theme will celebrate food, drink, the South Downs, and the seaside, offering artwork that resonates with tourists as well as local retirees and downsizers looking to invest in meaningful pieces for their homes.

“I’ve already met so many talented artists through local networks, societies, and studios such as The Old Dairy at Itchenor Park and West Dean,” Jackie adds. “I can’t wait to see the submissions – though choosing the final selection for each café will be a real challenge!”

We are taking advice from Neil Holland. Neil is an architect and landscape painter. His paintings and architectural drawings have been exhibited at the Mall Galleries, London and the Royal Academy.

The Creative Corners Art Trail promises to blend culture, community, and coffee in a celebration of Sussex talent – while also supporting a vital local cause.

Managing Partner at The Vale – Café & Wellness Studio adds: "We are very excited to be on the Cafes hosting Creative Corners Art Trail in 2026. We are all about championing local initiatives so welcoming artists from the surrounding area is a great fit with this mission. We are also proud to paly our part in supporting Dementia Support at Sage House, This is a cause very close to our heart as it currently supports a family member. We’ve seen first-hand how vital it’s work is to those diagnosed with Dementia and their families. We are honoured to be based in a beautiful part of the South Downs and can’t wait to see the submissions that highlight the natural beauty of this srea. And perhaps one or two coffee & cakes too!"

Jackie Matthews, Curator of Creative Corners, said: “This trail is about bringing art into everyday spaces and making it accessible to everyone. By displaying work in local cafés, we’re supporting Sussex artists, boosting small businesses, and giving the community something uplifting to enjoy over Easter. It’s also very special to me personally, as it honours my late mother and sister who were both talented artists, and allows me to support Dementia Support at Sage House — a cause close to my heart.”

