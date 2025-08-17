New bridge courses launched at Horsham
Horsham Bridge Club is launching a range of courses in September, to mark ‘100 years of Bridge’. There is something for complete beginners to improvers. The club is celebrating the creation of modern bridge by Harold S Vanderbilt in 1925.
Jim Downes, the club teaching co-ordinator said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer these new courses. The club has a strong history of bridge teaching.”
He added: “Our courses are at the club’s own premises in East Street, and well as on line. For beginners there is a free taster session.
"Each course is weekly, daytime or evening. For details, contact me on 07396 821375.”