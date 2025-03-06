New Clip ‘n Climb challenge at Out of Bounds to be a world first!

As part of ongoing exciting redevelopment investments at Out of Bounds Activity Centre in Rustington, a series of seven brand new Clip ‘n Climb challenges are to be launched mid-March. AND one of the new Clip ‘n Climb walls – ‘Crunched’ – will be the first of its kind to be installed anywhere in the world!

This significant investment has been made as part of Out of Bounds’ commitment to provide the most exhilarating and up-to-date attractions for the local Sussex community, the wider surrounding counties and even London. Plus, the tourists who enjoy the beauty of the South Coast.

The “world first” at Out of Bounds, the Crunched challenge is where a climbing wall meets soft play with a bridging style challenge. The unique PVC covered holds provide climbers with a fresh, tactile, experience and Crunched can integrate three challenges all within one structure.

In addition, there will be the six further new Clip ‘n Climb walls to master and enjoy.

Clip 'N Climb at Out of Bounds in Angmering

The re-opening of the newly redeveloped Clip ‘n Climb arena at Out of Bounds will be 9.30am on 22nd March 2025. Sessions are now available to book.

Like all of the activities at Out of Bounds, Clip ‘n Climb offers a wide range of physical and mental health benefits, confidence boosting, teambuilding, as well as an educational opportunity to learn climbing skills in a safe, supervised environment and of course, it promises bags of fun!

Speaking about the upcoming launch of the new equipment, Out of Bounds Director, Charlotte Langmead, said: “We are tremendously excited to announce that we are the first activity centre in the whole world to install this brand-new Clip ‘n Climb challenge, and can’t wait for our climbers to come and have a go. Participants as young as four years old can enjoy the Clip ‘n Climb experience at Out of Bounds. Spaces will quickly fill, to enjoy our newly redeveloped Clip ‘n Climb arena, so we advise booking in advance to be one of the first to try!”

To book a Clip ‘n Climb session, go to:

Work getting underway in Clip 'N Climb for the installation of the new challenges.

out-of-bounds.co.uk/activity/clip-n-climb/

Out of Bounds also offers great value after school Fun ‘n Food sessions for Clip ‘n Climb, as well as home-education mid-week sessions, and dedicated sessions for pre-schoolers to try out Clip ‘n Climb and then continue the fun in the award-winning, four-storey soft play.

Excellent group rates are available for school bookings, Scouts, Brownies and all groups and clubs, plus SEN sessions.