New community arts hub to launch in Kemptown

The Lantern Arts Hub will offer subsidised performing-arts classes from September, starting with a week of free taster sessions

ACT Brighton and The Lantern Theatre have received funding from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport's Innovate UK scheme to create The Lantern Arts Hub and run a programme of daytime performing arts classes.

The Academy of Creative Training (ACT) on St James Street has been offering professional acting training since 1997, and is now launching the Lantern Arts Hub to offer classes to the local community, and especially to people in marginalised groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LAH programme kicks off on 4-6 September with taster sessions for each of the six classes, including parent-and-baby singing sessions and stage acting classes aimed at mature learners. Each course is priced at £72 (£48 concessions) for six 90-minute classes.

The Lantern's in-house café will be open to the public every weekday, serving a selection of cakes and homemade sandwiches, as well as coffee from local roasters Skylark. The café is also available as a work-from-home space.