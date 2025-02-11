New exhibition at Bateman's unveils Rudyard Kipling's life, work, and travels

Bateman’s presents the newly updated Kipling Collection Exhibition Room, offering an in-depth look at the life, work, travels, and legacy of Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling, one of history's most influential and debated literary figures.

In 1939, Kipling's wife, Caroline, entrusted the Bateman’s estate to the National Trust, with the support of their only surviving child, Elsie. Elsie generously donated many unique items related to her father, some of which are now featured in the exhibition.

Among the rare and unseen objects on display are a finely crafted Japanese handscroll from the early Edo period, a model of a seal made from sealskin, a wooden toy pig gifted by Kipling to his cousin and three-time British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, and a copy of his novel Kim, which accompanied the crew of the 1910 Terra Nova expedition to the South Pole.

Born in India, Kipling was well-travelled; visiting places such as Hong Kong, Japan, the USA, South Africa, and South America. He regularly purchased objects on his travels, bringing them home to become part of the furnishings at Bateman's. Visitors are invited to explore Bateman’s and discover more about Kipling and his family through the unique objects he collected. The exhibition focuses on six key themes: The Life & World of Rudyard Kipling; A Life in Words; India, Travel & Empire; Tragedy strikes again; O Beloved Kids: The Art of Children’s Writing; and Lest We Forget: Legacies & Contemporary Perspectives.

The Kipling Collection Exhibition Room opens on Saturday 15 February 2025. Entry is free with admission to Bateman's. For more information, please visit nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans.