New farmers and craft market at Stone Cross

By M B-L
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:33 BST
Sycamore Grove Farmers and crafts market.Sycamore Grove Farmers and crafts market.
Town and Village markets presents Sycamore Grove Farmers and Craft market Opening on Thursday, September 19 from 11am-3pm and every third Thursday thereafter.

The market will be held in the beautiful grounds of Sycamore Grove Home, Lilac lane, Stone Cross.

With scrumptious foods, locally made produce, hand crafted goods, horticulture and lots more, pop into Sycamore Grove to indulge yourself in locally made and created produce.

Hot and cold beverages and food available on site from our pop -p cafe.

For details of the events and to enquire about a stall please email

[email protected]

We look forward to seeing you

