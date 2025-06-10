New free exhibition in Crawley sees iconic Morecambe & Wise sketch reimagined

This week, a brand new, free exhibition at Creative Crawley's pop-up arts space at County Mall will open.

The exhibition from award-winning national artists Sarah Maple - who is from Crawley and lives and works in Sussex - and Meg Mosley will present Breakfast Scene, a feminist reimagining of Morecambe and Wise's iconic 1976 breakfast sketch, documented through film and photography.

The sketch – set to the famous striptease tune – includes a series of humorous kitchen puns, playing on society’s various complex female roles. Like Morecambe and Wise, Maple and Mosley take the mundane breakfast ritual and heighten it through physical comedy.

Sarah Maple and Meg Mosley have just hit milestones. Meg has turned 40 as a single woman and Maple has just become a mother. In Breakfast Scene, they reflect on how they are now viewed by mainstream western culture – an in-between stage of no longer being considered young, but not yet middle aged. In this new body of work, they aim to explore this transitional period for women which is not often discussed.

Breakfast Scene by Sarah Maple and Meg Mosley

The exhibition is part of Creative Crawley's jam-packed Spring prorgramme of performances, exhibitions, and workshops across the town, including two brand new pop-up arts spaces - at County Mall in collaboration with AudioActive and in West Green with Theatre Centre.

Find out more on the Creative Crawley website: https://creativecrawley.com/event/breakfast-scene-by-sarah-maple-and-meg-mosley/