New ‘friendship café’ opens in Hastings offering support for families affected by strokes

Hastings Court care home is opening its doors to families affected by strokes with the launch of a new ‘friendship café’. The home on The Ridge is running the monthly café in partnership with the Stroke Association, offering support and information.

The sessions, starting on Thursday 21st November, will be hosted by the Community Care Coordinator for Stroke Rehabilitation in Hastings, Theresa Husher, as well as the staff at Hastings Court.

“Theresa asked us if we could help as there wasn’t a service in this part of Hastings,” said the home’s Client Relations Manager, Siobhan Gurney.

“We were only too happy to provide a venue for people and their families to talk to a professional, find support from each other and just relax and have a cup of tea.”

Client Relations Manager, Siobhan Gurney, will welcome visitor to the Friendship Cafe

The friendship café will take place on the third Thursday of every month from 2.00pm – 3.30pm.

Hastings Court is a purpose-built home that provides residential, nursing, memory and respite care.

The café will be held in its cinema room, giving families a private space to meet.

“People leaving hospital will be referred to us as a source of support,” said Siobhan, “but anyone living with the effects of a stroke is welcome to join us.”

Booking is not necessary but anyone wanting more information can call the home on 01424 755151.