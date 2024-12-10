New group starts in the New Year in Worthing to help with ‘Moving on from Loss’

Christmas can be a challenging time for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Loneliness and mixed emotions are common, but you don’t have to face them alone. This January, Guild Care’s Creating Connections launches a new support group, ‘Moving on from Loss,’ designed to provide comfort, connection, and guidance to help navigate life after bereavement.

The group is tailored for people aged 65 and over who are seeking a compassionate space to share their experiences and find support in the company of others. Whether you’re feeling especially lonely this Christmas missing that someone special, or you’re looking for more support to face the New Year without them, ‘Moving on from Loss’ offers a safe and understanding environment to help you gently move forward.

The group, hosted by experienced and qualified counsellor, Lyn Lainchbury, begins on Monday, 6th January 2025, and runs for ten fortnightly sessions. Meetings will take place at Guild Care’s Methold House which centrally located in Worthing, every alternate Monday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.00pm.

Each session will provide an opportunity to share experiences, explore emotions, and build connections with others on a similar journey.

Lyn Lainchbury will be holding a new 'Moving on from Loss' group at Guild Care's Creating Connections, starting on 6th January.

“We all process bereavement differently because it’s such a personal experience, but you don’t have to go through it alone,” says Megan Cohen of Creating Connections at Guild Care. “This group is here to offer a friendly community where people can share, listen, and support each other as you find your path forward.”

Lyn Lainchbury, a member of the British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy, will be hosting each session. Lyn brings a wealth of specialist expertise to the group. “I’m pleased to lead this new group with Guild Care to support people as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one,” Lyn said.

“We hope to create a space where people feel understood and supported from a similar starting point. Together, we’ll work through initial conversations and build lasting bonds to help navigate life after loss.”

Spaces are limited to 10 participants to ensure a close-knit and supportive environment. If you or someone you know might benefit from this group, please contact the friendly Creating Connections team at 01903 528635 or via email at [email protected].